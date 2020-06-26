Organic Salt Marsh Lamb Makes a Welcome Return

It is the time of year customers of Rhug Estate look forward to, not just locally in north Wales, but across the UK, the Middle East and Far East. Rhug’s amazing Organic Salt Marsh Lamb is once again in season.

Rhug Organic Salt Marsh Lamb is produced on the Lord Newborough’s coastal farm, Tŷ Mawr, near Caernarfon, by Deio Hughes and his family.

The fields at Tŷ Mawr are washed by the sea in the winter and as a result grow special grasses and herbs such as sea lavender, samphire, sorrel, thrift and other salt marsh grasses. This unique environment imparts the lamb with its distinctive and very special, sweet, light flavour that is so sought after by top chefs throughout the world. Salt Marsh Lamb is seasonal because as the grasses die back the flavour diminishes so it is only available from June until December.

Lord Newborough, owner of the Rhug Estate said,

“Rhug Organic Salt Marsh Lamb has such a unique flavour. The sweet, delicate flavour that the salt marsh grasses produce, combined with the organic farming system Deio uses produce a mouth-watering texture to our lamb. Customers in Deli stores around the UK look forward to our Salt Marsh Lamb season starting every year.”

Tŷ Mawr farm, just outside Caernarfon, is part of Rhug Estate. Deio Hughes and his partner Margaret, have been farming there since 2006. They produce organic lamb, organic salt marsh lamb and organic beef.

Deio and Margaret have a herd of breeding North of England mules, producing approximately 2,500 lambs annually. They also have a closed herd of Aberdeen Angus breeding cows, crossed with stabiliser bulls. The family also has a small herd of Balwen sheep which they show very successfully.

Rhug organic salt marsh lamb is available to buy wholesale by contacting the sales team on: [email protected] and customers can buy it in the Farm Shop and online: www.rhug.co.uk.