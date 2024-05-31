Economy / Infrastructure  |

31 May 2024
Economy / Infrastructure

Opening Date Confirmed for Cardiff Bus Interchange

Cardiff Bus Interchange is due to open in June with bus services scheduled to start on Sunday 30 June 2024.

On 27, 28 and 29 June Transport for Wales (TfW) will open the doors to the new interchange so that members of the public can learn about the new facilities on offer before bus services officially start running from 30 June.

With 14 bus bays, the new transport interchange will be operated by TfW which says it will help improve the public transport network in Wales.

Customer Ambassadors will be on hand during the customer familiarisation days to give more information about the new services and help with any concerns.

TfW has been working with local bus operators to confirm which services will run from the new interchange when it opens and says details will be shared soon.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer at TfW, said:

“We’re pleased to be opening the new bus interchange and look forward to welcoming customers on the 27, 28 and 29 June to see the new facilities and learn about the new bus services.”

TfW has been working with bus operator partners and Cardiff Council to prepare for the opening.


