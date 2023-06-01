Offshore Wind Suppliers Invited to Meet the Buyer as Pipeline of Work Revealed up to 2030

Businesses interested in bidding for work in the floating offshore wind industry are invited to register to meet the buyer at a free on online supply chain event being hosted by Business Wales, Sell2Wales and Floventis Energy on Friday 30 June.

A joint venture between SBM Offshore, global specialists in floating offshore energy and renewable energy project development company Cierco, Floventis was awarded the agreement for lease for the Llŷr developments in the Celtic Sea by the Crown Estate in July 2021 subject to a Habitats Regulation Assessment. Representing half of the current opportunity in the Celtic Sea, this allows Floventis as the developer to progress with environmental assessment and surveys, secure access to the grid and seek planning consent through the statutory processes.

With a construction value in excess of £800 million, Llŷr 1&2 are test and demonstration projects that are a crucial stepping stone for the supply chain in advance of the Celtic Sea leasing round. Registration for the first supply chain event is now open at: https: Floventis Energy Llyr Developments in the Celtic Sea Project Awareness Event

Supply Chain Director Alex Gauntt said:

“With a team in Pembroke, we are committed to working with regional and local stakeholders to maximise the opportunity for ports and local businesses to support a sustainable economy. “This is the first in a series of supplier engagement events that will introduce interested parties to the project and help us to further engage with potential supply chain partners across Wales. We will outline the timescales and procurement process for supply chain opportunities relating to construction, operations and maintenance over the next 25 year period. The event represents the first real opportunity to hear about projects that have been awarded an agreement for lease and are actually progressing through the Pre-FEED process. Llŷr is here and now so it’s a great opportunity to find out more.”

Located 31km off the coast of Pembrokeshire, the Llŷr Developments (known as Llŷr 1 and Llŷr 2) will showcase the next generation in clean renewable offshore renewable energy technology ahead of industrialisation. They will power in the region of 200,000 homes[1] with 200MW of clean, green energy once operational by 2027. With an operational life of 25 years, each of the Llŷr projects will consist of six to eight turbines, all of which will be greater than 12MW.

Benthic and geophysical surveys have now been completed in readiness for the submission of a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

[1]Based on R-UK statistics using BEIS data here