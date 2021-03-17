Offshore Vessel Operator Establishes Base at Pembroke Port

The owners of HST Marine, an offshore vessel company, are expanding into Pembrokeshire after recognising the opportunities in the region’s marine renewables sector.

HST Marine provides solutions in shipping, vessel management and chartering to industries throughout Europe from their headquarters in Swansea. After learning about the Pembroke Dock Marine project at an industry event last year, they now occupy an office and warehouse space in the heart of the development at Pembroke Port where they will be storing crew transfer vessels, RHIBs and workboats.

Site modifications are planned at Pembroke Port to create a modern port capable of delivering the needs of the marine energy and engineering sectors, including a deep-water slipway. Forming part of the £60m Pembroke Dock Marine project, it will create the right conditions for job creation, skills development, supply chain resilience and economic growth.

CEO at HST Marine, Tom Nevin, sees this as a huge opportunity for Pembrokeshire.

“Projects such as the Pembroke Dock Marine port infrastructure changes are crucial to HST’s current and long-term business plans. In order to expand, grow and compete with international companies, these types of projects are incredibly important and will help us to establish ourselves in South Wales” he said.

Tim James, Head of Commercial and Energy at the Port, has welcomed the team, commenting

“HST Marine are bringing credible expertise and equipment to the growing cluster of specialists attracting year-round, well-paid employment opportunities into our community. Businesses like HST are recognising that Pembroke Dock, in particular, has the potential to play a major part in Wales’ aspiration to meet net zero targets and we must evolve our assets to meet their needs and those of future generations.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and through private investment.