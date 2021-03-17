Swansea Based Business Butler Begins Overseas Expansion

Swansea based, digital tech company Business Butler have enjoyed rapid growth in recent months; firstly launching in Swansea and Cardiff, followed by Bristol and now Johannesburg. During a period when most businesses are struggling to survive the challenging economic times, Business Butler continue to adapt and evolve.

Established in Swansea 2018, Business Butler have built an impressive reputation for helping businesses across South Wales access trusted, impartial advice and professional support, and now the tried and tested business model is being rolled out across South Africa.

Business Butler have been looking for the ideal location to launch their brand overseas and South Africa ticked all the boxes. As well as being one of the top countries in the world for the number of startups, Johannesburg has been identified as the country’s hub for entrepreneurship.

Business Butler also have the ideal partnership already based in South Africa, in the form of digital marketing specialists Matthew Tunnicliff and Richard Shanks. Both entrepreneurs have been working to support Business Butler’s UK tech offering over the past year, gaining extensive knowledge of the business. Matthew explains why the opportunity to become Co-Founders, was simply too good to miss:

“Having been exposed to the marketing efforts of Business Butler UK, understanding the ethos of the business and the concept as whole, we decided to become co-founders of Business Butler SA to help small and medium businesses survive and grow in the tough environment that is South Africa.”

Matthew and Richard are best placed to understand the South Africa business market, the challenges facing SMEs and importantly, how Business Butler can help, as Matthew continues:

“Looking forward to the new adventure that is Business Butler SA, I feel this really will make a difference to small and medium businesses locally, creating a sense of trust between offering parties and hiring parties is a really tough challenge, Business Butler SA solves this.”

Business Butler CEO, Bhupinder Sidhu is excited about launching overseas for the first time and is confident that they have chosen the right location, as he states here:

“We carried out extensive research to find a country, whose business environment was best suited to our business model and South Africa matched the criteria. Additionally, the knowledge and expertise that Matthew and Richard bring to this joint enterprise means we are able to hit the ground running and can make an immediate impact and build on the success we have enjoyed in the UK.”

This digital tech focussed company helps businesses find support easily and quickly through a unique web-based business matching engine that connects business owners and managers with fully-vetted local professionals to provide expert advice and support across a diverse range of business disciplines; these include marketing, accountancy, law and IT, to name just a few.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, Business Butler has generated more than £250,000 in revenue for its ever-increasing number of members, an impressive amount in what has been the most difficult economic period in modern times.

As well as launching in Johannesburg, Business Butler will be expanding into Durban and Cape Town in the coming months, which means these are exciting times for startups and SMEs across South Africa.