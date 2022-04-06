Office Estate in Cardiff’s Womanby Street Sold for £7.5m

A heritage office estate in Womanby Street in Cardiff city centre has been sold by Aegon Property Income Fund for £7.5m.

The freehold investment sale of the Trade Collective estate was negotiated on behalf of Aegon by Cooke & Arkwright’s investment agency team and their joint agents, Savills. CBRE advised the purchaser, Telereal Trillium.

The Trade Collective comprises four heritage buildings offering 43,850 sq ft of office accommodation along Womanby Street, with part of the estate fronting onto Westgate Street. 23 Womanby Street, Castle Buildings, and Westgate House & Court are warehouse style, period office buildings, while The Croft & Womanby Studios occupy a courtyard environment in Jones Court.

A comprehensive refurbishment programme was recently completed on three of the four offices, which provide a range of suites for SME businesses across all sectors.

The Trade Collective is almost fully let with the remainder under offer, and current occupiers include Atlantic Resource, Bar 44, Box UK, BRC, Contractors QS & PM, Ffenics Developments, Gaunt Francis architects, GRC World Forums, Lyons Davidson solicitors, Sero Life, and Stepping Stones.

Womanby Street is one of the oldest and most historic streets in Cardiff and a prime location close to Cardiff Central Station, Central Square, St David’s 2, Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium. The surrounding area is the heart of Cardiff’s music and leisure quarter, creating a unique environment that is rich in culture and attractive to office occupiers.