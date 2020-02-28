Nuclear Specialists in Multi-Million Pound Deal to Boost Jobs

Nuclear specialists from the UK and Australian industrial/defence specialists joined forces in London to formalise a multi-million pound agreement set to benefit businesses on both sides of the world.

UK-based Matom met with Adelaide-headquartered AFL Services to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies in the presence of the Australian High Commissioner in London.

The meeting at the Australian High Commission marks the beginning of a minimum five-year teaming agreement matching skillsets within the UK sector with the delivery of hazardous site management across the UK, Europe and Australasia.

Matt Tuck, Managing Director of Matom, said:

“Matom is an established SME with diverse international and domestic experience across sectors where high hazardous challenges exist. We work in the nuclear sector in Australia in environmental clean-up and decommissioning, and AFL is focused on oil and gas and Ministry of Defence work. “Matom will support this work with technical and operational services. This partnership is a significant opportunity for Matom and I am confident that it will lead to significant growth for us as a company and provide new jobs and apprenticeships within Wales and across the UK.”

Based in Conwy, North Wales, Matom is an established provider of decontamination solutions, radiological protection and risk management. The company has 20 years of experience supporting the life cycle of nuclear power and industrial plants in the UK, Europe, Middle East, United States, Canada, and the former Soviet Union.

Adam Levi, General Manager at AFL Services, said:

“AFL is a respected provider of engineering management services in challenging environments across industrial sectors in Australia. We are pleased to be signing this partnership with Matom as we believe it will work as a vehicle to expand our capability with a company with a similar ethos and ambition.”

AFL Services was founded in 1994 and provides services to defence and industrial sectors within Australia. It has ambitions and the capability to work further afield in structural remediation and protection in onshore and offshore environments.