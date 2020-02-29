Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Welsh Business Confidence Falls After Recent Recovery

Home Page National News Original Content
SHARE
,

Business confidence in Wales fell 15 points during February to -2%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Across the UK, overall confidence was unchanged on last month at 23%, with Wales recording the lowest levels of confidence.

Companies across the nation reported low confidence in their business prospects at -3%, marking a significant drop from January’s figures (13%). The figures represent the first negative confidence recording since August.

While businesses’ hiring intentions remained steady at 3% (down one point from January), the Barometer raises concerns about growth ambitions across the Welsh economy.

Amanda Dorel, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said:

“While confidence had been rising steadily in recent months, buoyed by an upturn in the economy, the events of February may have had an effect on the national mood.

“In addition to the major impact that flooding and high winds have had on the agriculture and tourism sectors, many businesses will have seen productivity drop due to widespread travel disruption.

“It’s vital that businesses have the funding and resources they need and we are working closely with business owners up and down the country, providing both immediate and long-term support as we anticipate lending up to £1.1billion to Welsh businesses this year.”

The wider picture

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Across Wales, a net balance of 5% of businesses said they felt that the UK’s exit from the European Union was having a negative impact on their expectations for business activity, although this compares to 17% in January.

Meanwhile businesses in London had the highest overall confidence at 29%, ahead of the West Midlands at 28%, and the East Midlands at 27%.

National overview

In February, overall business confidence fell slightly in the services sector from 19% to 21% but remained significantly above the 4% level at the end of 2019. Confidence in the manufacturing sector bounced back by 10 points to 31%, while the construction and retail sector increased by two and six points 29% and 30% respectively.

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “The buoyed sustained results signal a return to economic growth for the first quarter of 2020 after a relatively flat final quarter end to 2019. The third consecutive rise in trading prospects and a swing to positive sentiment on the expected impact of leaving the EU are all tentative signs of improvement after the soft end to last year.”

SHARE

Over the past 6 years, Rachel has been working specifically within the digital marketing space and has worked with some of the country’s top brands. During this time, Rachel was a key attribute to the success of our sister product, Recruitment Buzz, which has firmly established itself as one of the leading publications within the Recruitment sector. Drawing on her knowledge and experience, Rachel has developed a genuine understanding of how content can engage and compel an audience.

Having a passion for travel and culture, Rachel left her hometown of Cardiff to pursue studies and travel and after several years away, Rachel returned to Cardiff and firmly established herself within the development of Business News Wales. Rachel is now responsible for every aspect of web management, marketing and overall production of the Business News Wales brand.

Having learnt some invaluable skills within the marketing industry, Rachel is often called upon for her skills and knowledge of WordPress, HTML, email marketing software, Photoshop design and social media tools.
 

Related Articles

Aberystwyth University: Welsh Language Hall Call From Staff

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

 