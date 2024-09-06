NSPCC Cymru Continues Lead Charity Partnership with Cardiff Half Marathon

With the most runners ever taking part in this year’s Principality Cardiff Half Marathon for NSPCC Cymru, the UK’s leading children’s charity has announced it will be extending its partnership with the Cardiff Half Marathon for the next three years.

It hopes that its multi-year commitment will continue to make a real difference through its long-term engagement with participants as it continues to build foundations in the event.

Since becoming lead charity partner of the event in 2018, NSPCC Cymru has raised more than £500,000 through its team of dedicated runners.

Following the success of the partnership over the past six years, the charity hopes that together with its Cardiff Half participants it can make even more of a difference in 2025 – and beyond.

To celebrate the announcement a tea party was held at Llangan Primary School in Cowbridge to highlight that all funds raised go directly to supporting children in Wales.

Money raised by runners taking part in the Cardiff Half goes towards helping to fund the charity’s lifesaving helpline, Childline.

Childline is a vital service, on average a child contacts the service every 45 seconds and in 2022/23 more than 5,000 children in South Wales got in touch. This is why fundraising from runners is essential in keeping this service going – each £4 raised can pay for a trained volunteer counsellor to answer a child’s call for help.

Jessica Finnegan, NSPCC Cymru’s Head of Community Fundraising Wales, said:

“We are thrilled to be renewing our partnership as lead charity partner for the Cardiff Half Marathon. “Hundreds of runners take part in this flagship event for Team NSPCC each year, raising vital funds to support our services. “Since 2018, this partnership has made a huge difference to our work supporting children and young people across Wales, having raised more than £500,000. “Our services help children who have been abused to rebuild their lives, protect those at risk and find the best ways of preventing child abuse from happening in the first place. “We are incredibly grateful to Run 4 Wales and every runner fundraising for the NSPCC.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, added:

“We’re delighted that NSPCC Cymru will once again be our lead charity partner for next three years at the Cardiff Half Marathon. “With their highest ever number of fundraisers running for them in this year’s race it shows that this is a charity that is very close to people’s hearts and it’s a fantastic opportunity to keep the momentum going into 2025 and beyond. “Since we first partnered in 2018 it’s been brilliant working with NSPCC to spread the word about their vital work to keep children safe and end child abuse across the county, and we’re excited to see how the partnership continues to develop.”

Entries will soon be going on sale for the Cardiff Half Marathon 2025. Updates on how to register and run for NSPCC next year will soon be made available here