Now is the Time to be Ambitious for the Future, say Leading Farmers

Farmers, consumers and government all have a part to play in overcoming the challenges facing the agricultural sector to make Wales a world leader.

Despite the difficulties created by the Covid-19 crisis and the uncertainties of Brexit, now is the time to shift towards nitrogen-free farming, to push further on ambitions to achieve net zero emissions, and to work to create a sustainable Welsh food chain.

North Wales farmer Dafydd Wynne Finch and Patrick Holden, who farms in Ceredigion and is founder of The Sustainable Food Trust, debated these issues and more in Transitioning to Sustainable Farming: Meeting The Challenge in Wales, at the Virtual Royal Welsh Show.

Patrick told discussion chairman Rhys Williams:

“I think the combination of Brexit and Covid-19 has created a unique opportunity to review the future of farming in Wales. “I believe there is an incredible opportunity right now to change our farming systems and to get the support of Welsh Government to do that, so that farming in a more sustainable way not only addresses climate change and the biodiversity loss that has been concerning everyone, but that builds more food security in Wales so in the future we reconnect all Welsh citizens with the excellent food that’s produced in Wales – and make that sustainable.”

Consumers are very focused on price, said Dafydd, and it’s up to farmers to communicate what they have to do to produce food at that price, and the effect of that on the environment. Farmers also need to recognise that they are currently part of the problem in causing pollution, he said, and also have to realise that a shift to the notion of ‘polluter pays’ is inevitable to reach the aim of a cleaner environment.

But he is optimistic about the future, saying:

“We are in the fortunate position that we can be part of the solution. I think we be carbon negative even before 2040. We should be hugely ambitious.”

There is also an opportunity for Welsh Government to lead the world, said Patrick.

“You know the phrase ‘public money for public good’, which is the new mantra which is going to inform the redirection of the Single Farm Payment. Obviously if Welsh Government are going to give subsidies for sustainable practices they need to be accountable for the impact of those monies in the public interest. In order to do that they need to measure the impact. To measure the impact you need to harmonise so that farmers themselves can know what the result of their change management is, and the public can know it too, perhaps even on food labels.”

