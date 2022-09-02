North Wales PR Agency Celebrates New Hire and Industry Award Wins

An award-winning PR agency is celebrating following its recent new hire to support client base growth, as well as its recognition from key industry awards.

Mold-based Outwrite PR has appointed account manager Evie Shaw, who joins from a Manchester agency.

With six years of agency expertise, Evie has a wealth of PR experience in construction, sustainability, logistics, property and tourism, which aligns perfectly with Outwrite’s core sectors.

Evie’s recruitment follows a string of client wins and organic growth for Outwrite, with Caulmert, Door Warehouse, and Tiles and Trims partnering with the agency in recent weeks.

Outwrite has been engaged for a range of services including PR strategy development, paid social media, media relations, and content marketing.

Evie said:

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Outwrite as it takes on new clients, especially as Outwrite’s values and ethos align with my own, making it a desirable agency to work at. “I look forward to playing an integral part in driving the business forward and further developing my skills as a PR professional in a supportive and collaborative environment.”

Evie’s hire comes at a time when the agency has also enjoyed industry acknowledgement, securing small PR consultancy of the year award at the 2022 PRCA Dare Cymru awards for the second year in a row.

Account manager Cal Behrendt also took home the PRCA Cymru’s rising star of the year award.

Further recognition has come from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Cymru PRide awards, with Outwrite shortlisted in five categories.

The company was shortlisted for its work with Flintshire County Council on its Explore Flintshire project. Outwrite PR was engaged to produce and deliver a PR campaign that would help boost the local economy in the county amidst easing pandemic restrictions.

The successful PR approach is up for best public sector campaign, best integrated campaign, and best regional campaign of the year.

Further nominations include best small PR consultancy of the year as well as outstanding young communicator of the year for Cal.

Outwrite PR managing director Anthony Bullick said:

“It’s certainly been an exciting few months at Outwrite, with Evie joining the team and the recognition from key industry bodies. “For Cal to once more be acknowledged for his outstanding work as a young PR professional is also another cause for celebration at Outwrite. “Ultimately, the value of each individual creates the foundation of the agency, as well as our collaborative environment and how we work hard to deliver on our ideas as a team. “It’s always a joy to see your team grow as professionals as well as people and I can’t wait to see what we do next.”

Outwrite’s clients include construction firm Wynne Construction, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, Warrington-based Watsons Solicitors, and one of the UK’s largest rural broadband providers Voneus.

For more information on Outwrite, please visit www.outwrite.co.uk