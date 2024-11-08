North Wales Paves the Way to Net Zero with Local Area Energy Plans

With the UK’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Wales is leading the charge through innovative Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs).

These plans are not just blueprints for decarbonisation – they are collaborative roadmaps involving local authorities, energy companies, and community stakeholders to ensure a sustainable, low-carbon future. This pan-sector collaboration aims to help ensure that plans across the region are aligned with each other and subsequently improve the delivery of net-zero opportunities.

LAEPs are tailored strategies, designed to guide each of Wales' local authorities toward decarbonisation. They offer a framework for how counties can transition to a net-zero economy in the most cost-effective way, while considering the distinctive characteristics of each area. While some areas are rich in industrial activity, others are primarily rural, meaning that energy needs and potential solutions differ greatly.

In North Wales, six LAEPs have been developed, one for each local authority. In fact, Wales will be the first country in the world to have a LAEP in every single of its counties and therefore form a robust national LAEP. The plans provide a clear vision for achieving net-zero by targeting specific sectors such as energy generation, transportation, and building efficiency, all while considering the regional strengths in renewable energy like wind and marine power.

The decarbonisation journey for each local authority is diverse. In industrial regions like Flintshire, the focus may be on reducing emissions from manufacturing and improving the energy efficiency of industrial sites. Meanwhile, rural areas like Gwynedd and Anglesey might concentrate more on renewable energy generation through wind farms and marine energy, harnessing the region’s natural resources.

“These plans allow us to take into account the local characteristics and needs of each area,” explains Elgan Roberts, Low Carbon Energy Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales, the body responsible for facilitating LAEPs in the region. “Whether it's improving building insulation, supporting the transition to electric vehicles, or investing in renewable energy infrastructure, each plan provides a bespoke approach.”

One of the hallmarks of the LAEPs in North Wales is the level of collaboration that has gone into their creation. Local authorities, energy networks such as Scottish Power and Wales & West Utilities, large developers, housing associations, and community groups have all played a part in shaping these plans.

Through a series of workshops, these key stakeholders have come together to ensure the plans are robust and practical. “The process of working together has created a strong network of people who now understand each other’s needs and challenges,” said Elgan. “This network will be critical for delivering on the plans as we move from planning to execution.”

The Welsh Government has been instrumental in supporting this collaboration, funding the development of LAEPs and providing technical expertise through its partnerships with agencies like the Energy Systems Catapult. These efforts are positioning North Wales as a national leader in localised energy planning.

Despite the excitement around LAEPs, challenges exist alongside the opportunities. The capacity of local authorities and stakeholders to implement these plans while balancing existing responsibilities must be overcome in order to reap the benefits of the LAEPs – such as more local jobs, supply chain opportunities and attracting investment.

“The work needs to be done, and it’s going to require significant resources,” acknowledges Elgan. “But the plans help identify where the quick wins are, so we can start making progress now, rather than waiting and letting the challenges pile up.”

Securing the necessary funding, whether through public investment or private partnerships, will be crucial. The Welsh Government, for its part, is committed to aggregating local plans into a broader national framework, ensuring that common challenges are addressed at the highest levels. This co-ordinated approach aims to improve how policy, investment and resources are planned and implemented locally and could unlock new funding opportunities and help Wales remain competitive in attracting green investment.

While the LAEPs provide a strategic vision, the next step is to put these plans into action. Much of the responsibility for delivering on decarbonisation goals falls to the broader community, residents, businesses, and developers. For example, individuals will need to retrofit their homes to improve energy efficiency, and local transport systems will need to shift toward electric or low-emission vehicles.

Local authorities, though pivotal, can only guide this transition.