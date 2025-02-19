North Wales  |

19 February 2025
North Wales

North Wales Haulier Wins National Award

A North Wales haulier which has been in business for more than 50 years has scooped a national logistics award for its use of technology.

Bangor-based H.F. Owen Transport and Storage collected an award at the annual Pallet-Track shareholder gala, which celebrates the contributions of its network members.

The firm was presented the Best Use of Technology award for its implementation of tracking and visibility technology across its haulage business.

H.F. Owen was selected for the Vigo-sponsored award after overhauling its admin and customer service processes, which has helped it to win new business.

The business was established in 1972 by Harry Owen with one second-hand HGV and one trailer carrying cattle for local agricultural merchants.

H.F. Owen initially joined Pallet-Track in 2023 and became a Shareholder Member in January this year.

Its partnership with Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track is H.F. Owen’s first time working with a pallet network, which the firm describes as ‘transformational’ after doubling its fleet to accommodate the increase in work.

Geraint Walker, managing director at H.F. Owen, said:

“This really is a big deal for us, as we have put so much effort into overhauling our operations and future-proofing our business.

 

“It was a big surprise for us to win this award, as we have only been part of the network for 18 months.

 

“I am so proud of our team, led by depot principal, Hedd Druce – we wouldn’t be anywhere close to winning an award if it weren’t for our team and the effort, they have put in.

 

“We were very much a traditional haulier prior to joining Pallet-Track, but our membership has been game changing for us.”

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to present H.F. Owen with this prestigious award.

 

“Geraint and the team are leading the way in their use of technology and utilising this to provide first-class service to the network and, proudly, this is reflected in them becoming our latest Shareholder Member of Pallet-Track.

 

“Congratulations to H.F. Owen, we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

H.F. Owen recently signed a lease on new land to increase capacity and is in the process of adding nine new vehicles to its fleet, all for Pallet-Track work.

Pallet-Track has a shareholder member network of more than 90 distribution specialists, which transport more than 4 million pallets per year.



