North Wales Farmer Combines Expertise to Launch ‘Farm Gym’

A fitness facility on a working Flintshire farm is using its surroundings to offer members an unusual workout experience.

Farm Fit Club at Pen y Garth Farm, on the Mold-Denbigh road, incorporates farming elements and the great outdoors into its workouts to boost mental health, celebrate North Wales’ scenery and bring the community together.

Farmer and founder Robin Jones, from Llansannan, has combined his lifelong experience working on the family farm with his education as a personal trainer.

Robin and his sidekick, ‘PT Lucy’, his golden retriever, currently have eight classes running, including tyre flipping, hay bale-rolling, farmer carries and tractor pulling.

He said:

“It’s always been my dream to set up a new gym which offers something completely different from the norm. At Farm Fit Club we’re all about community, wellness and positivity, supporting one another whether that’s with events or personal bests or weight loss journeys. The support I’ve received from the community is amazing and I’m so proud to say we’ve got a fantastic core membership already.

“What started out as a vision then developed into me and a couple of mates testing things out in the barn last summer. Fast forward a year and where we’re at now is just incredible. We now have 80 regular members, a thriving community of people from all over Flintshire, Denbighshire and even Cheshire, and we recently exhibited at Caerwys Agricultural Show where we witnessed lots of support and interest from the community.”

The social enterprise also offers personalised programmes and visits to schools, special needs institutions, and local sporting teams.

Robin said: