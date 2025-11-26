North Wales Construction Firm Advances its Net Zero Ambitions

A Denbighshire-based construction firm has reduced its scope one and two carbon emissions by more than half in a bid to reach net zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the Welsh Government’s target.

Wynne Construction is progressing its decarbonisation strategy after cutting direct and indirect CO2 production by 55 per cent since 2021.

The two scopes consist of emissions controlled by a business and those created as a by-product of purchased energy such as electricity, heat, or steam.

Activity by the family-owned company includes investing in an expanding hybrid fleet, including a new commercial van, and introducing hybrid battery-powered Hussh pods across projects where possible to minimise the use of white diesel and lessen noise pollution.

In addition, Wynne Construction installed an additional 16 photovoltaic (PV) solar panels at its Charles House headquarters, boosting the system’s output to 31kW.

The firm’s net zero mission has further been advanced by obtaining certified gas and electricity from renewable energy sources and installing four electric charging points at its Bodelwyddan base – a move designed to encourage staff and visitors to switch to less carbon-intensive transportation.

Wynne Construction director Richard Wynne said:

“It’s brilliant to see how we’re progressing our journey to net zero via our decarbonisation strategy and I’m hopeful we’ll continue to deliver positive results and reach our ambitious 2040 target. “That said, with our exponential growth over the past few years, our carbon intensity per £m spend has increased after taking on larger and more geographically dispersed projects. “To tackle this, we’re reviewing the CO2 produced from our material purchases and our relevant suppliers, applying BREEAM principles to our builds where feasible, and replacing white diesel consumed in generators with HVO fuel. “These short, medium, and long-term plans will help us to continually place sustainability and the environment at the forefront of what we do.”

Alongside its carbon reduction journey, Wynne Construction is supporting its subcontractors and suppliers to reach net zero through its Team-Approved Supply Chain (TASC) Development programme.

Participants on the scheme will have access to a series of decarbonisation workshops to better understand how to cut CO2 production across their practices.

Wynne Construction has been named the one of the 50 fastest growing businesses in Wales and has experienced an increase in turnover of more than 250 per cent in the last two years.

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo’s Medium Works Framework, the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).