North Wales Charity Recognised for Investment in Volunteers

A North Wales charity has been recognised for its commitment to supporting volunteers.

Home-Start Flintshire attained Investing in Volunteers, the UK quality standard for all organisations involving volunteers.

Sharon Windsor, scheme manager at Home-Start Flintshire, said,

“We are so pleased to have been recognised for our commitment to supporting volunteers. Our volunteers are integral to the service and its valuable work in the community.

“A variety of volunteering roles help to support Flintshire families with the challenges of parenting. The dedication of our amazing volunteers helped support more than 200 Flintshire families last year.

“Volunteering is a great opportunity to gain skills, increase confidence, give something back and improve your wellbeing. It’s wonderful that we’ve been recognised for the high standard of our volunteer management.”