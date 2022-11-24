North Wales Business Summit to Unite Industry and Unlock Growth Potential

Esteemed names in tourism, education, law and industry will unite to explore ways to unlock potential for growth and diversification in North Wales.

Hosted by Antur Cymru Enterprise, the business summit will be held at the Quay Hotel and Spa in Deganwy on Tuesday (November 29).

Speakers will be representing organisations including Bangor University Business School; business law specialists Knox Commercial Solicitors, Colwyn Bay; the CDI (Careers Development Institute), Business Wales, Parallel Care Solutions, based in Mold; Abergele’s Gerallt Evans Metalcraft, and Alpine Travel, Llandudno.

There will also be a special video message from Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething MS.

Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc science park on Anglesey, will be in attendance discussing ‘growth eco-systems’ and opportunities to maximise skills and talent for the future.

He said:

“I'm really excited to join the event and share the work we've been doing, particularly our Level Up accelerator programme, which is now on its second cohort and pushing innovative companies to grow faster and further. “It's amazing to see the range and breadth of talent and ideas we have in North Wales, and I can't wait to hear from others at the summit.”

Following the success of a recent expo in Carmarthen – where the focus was on responding to concerns about young people moving out of rural Wales to seek work opportunities in other areas of the UK – the conference later this month will look at potential for growth via innovation and diversification, creating sustainable environments for entrepreneurs, start-ups and social enterprise.

Bronwen Raine, Managing Director of Antur Cymru Enterprise, based in Newcastle Emlyn, says up to 80 people are expected to join them on the day.

“I’m delighted we are able to follow up our successful conference in South Wales with one in the north that also looks set to tackle some very important economic and social issues for people across the country,” she said. “We will be bringing together prominent figures from different arenas who will shine a light on ways we can – in partnership – have a positive impact post-pandemic.” “There are a lot of innovative businesses already lined up for the audience, so I’m sure the Q&A and feedback will be insightful and pivotal moving forward. “We are looking forward to the summit and to seeing what outcomes and conclusions are taken from it.”

For more information on Antur Cymru Enterprise, visit www.anturcymru.org.uk.