Nominations Open for 10th Cardiff Business Awards

The Cardiff Business Awards are set to return for their 10th annual ceremony.

Since its inception in 2015, the Cardiff Business Awards has evolved into a cornerstone event in the regional business calendar, recognising and honouring the outstanding contributions of local enterprises across various sectors. The event has grown significantly, showcasing not only established companies but also the vibrant start-up scene that continues to drive economic growth and innovation in Cardiff.

Leader of Cardiff Council, Councillor Huw Thomas, said:

“The Cardiff Business Awards has been one of the largest city celebrations of business in Wales and across the UK for many years and this year it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. Over the last 10 years the city’s economy has undergone some significant changes and challenges. Certainly, the impact of the pandemic is still evident across our economy, while our businesses have been grappling with a combination of reduced consumer confidence, inflation and changing labour market trends. Despite these challenges the businesses of the city have supported the business awards in large numbers and have demonstrated both their resilience and innovation. I am sure this year on our 10th anniversary we will continue to see a wide range of companies and sectors applying for the awards.”

Euroclad Group, a leading international supplier of architectural metal building solutions which has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry, is returning as headline sponsor.

Natasha Ives, Marketing Manager of Euroclad Group, said:

“As a Cardiff business, we have relished the opportunity over the past few years to support the Cardiff Business Awards as a headline sponsor. This has allowed us to not only support but also celebrate the incredible talent flourishing in this remarkable city. It's vital to come together to highlight the hard work, dedication, and success of the amazing businesses around us. Every year, it is inspiring to witness the growth and development of these enterprises as they continue to elevate Cardiff's status in the business world. We are extremely excited and looking forward to celebrating all the local businesses.”

Euroclad are joined by award sponsors and supporters Cardiff Metropolitan University, Celsa Steel, Swansea Building Society, Meet in Cardiff, Stills, and media partner Business News Wales.

Liz Brookes, Director of the Cardiff Business Awards and Grapevine Event Management, said:

“We are so proud to be reaching a milestone year celebrating the incredible business men and women of Cardiff. The annual event serves as a platform for organisations to showcase their achievements and business success. We are grateful to Euroclad, who join us for a third year as headline sponsors. Their continuous support is an integral part of the events success. Join us in celebrating not only this years’ achievements but a decade of business excellence in Cardiff. We look forward to reading entries from across Cardiff.”

The Cardiff Business Awards 2024 categories is designed to cover a broad spectrum of industries, ensuring that all aspects of the business community are represented and celebrated.

The full list of categories available to enter are:

Construction Business of the Year

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

SME of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Technology Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

Each finalist will be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2024 Award. Entries are now open and the closing date is Friday 13th September, with the awards set to be held on Friday 8th November at Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To enter the awards or to find out more about being a sponsor visit Cardiff Business Awards