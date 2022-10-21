Newport Tax Team Strengthened by New Appointments

Newport-based tax and accountancy specialists Kilsby Williams has appointed five new members to its tax team.

The series of appointments, ranging from graduate to managerial roles, sees the tax team grow to its highest number ever

Cardiff University graduates Colin Evans and Robert Harris join the team as Tax Assistants. The pair will be assisting with the preparation of personal and corporation tax returns, company secretarial matters and other administrative tasks, alongside structured training.

Robert said:

“Joining Kilsby Williams, I was immediately amazed by how good the firm is to its employees. I think that anyone would be happy to join such a nice team.”

Joseph Charlton, a qualified chartered accountant, joins Kilsby Williams as a Tax Senior. In his new role, Joseph will work alongside tax managers to assist in matters of tax planning and compliance.

Joseph said:

“I am excited to have been given the opportunity to work for such a highly regarded firm within south Wales, especially one that offers the opportunity to progress professionally whilst also supporting me in further training and development.”

Jamie Cannings and David Pescod have been appointed as Tax Managers.

Jamie, who previously worked in the tax department of a Chartered Accountants firm in south Wales, will be responsible for managing a portfolio of individual, partnership and trust tax clients. ACCA qualified David joins from an accountancy practice in Morpeth, Northumberland and will manage a portfolio of corporate, personal, trust and estate clients.

Jamie said:

“I am looking forward to getting to know my clients and expanding my knowledge and understanding of more technical tax planning. Kilsby Williams provides the perfect opportunity for me to develop in this area, especially with its client base and focus on advisory work.”

Mary McDonagh, Partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Colin, David, Jamie, Joseph and Robert to our largest ever tax team. These new appointments will strengthen our team and comprehensive tax services, providing our clients with even more support with compliance and tax planning opportunities.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.