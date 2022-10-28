Newport Set to Benefit from Netomnia’s Ultrafast Broadband Rollout

Netomnia, the UK’s fastest-growing wholesale fibre broadband operator, has recently announced that its full fibre multi-gigabit network is being rolled out in Newport as part of an investment of up to £21.6 million in the area.

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to around 72,000 premises in Newport, delivering access to its robust and reliable broadband network and helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy.

The company is partnering with O’Connor Utilities to roll out its broadband infrastructure, enabling speedy deployment using cutting edge optical solutions. The latest investment builds on Netomnia’s existing presence in Wales, where it is already building in Wrexham, Bridgend, Barry, Morriston and Neath.

Zoltan Kovacs, Managing Director at Netomnia commented:

“Residents and businesses in Newport will soon have access to an ultrafast broadband network they can rely on, which enables streaming with no disruption at all. Full fibre broadband connects cables directly to the property which allows for much faster speeds than previously seen, which couldn’t be more important in today’s world, so we’re delighted to be providing this for yet another region in Wales.”

Along with YouFibre, an internet service provider, Netomnia has secured £418 million in funding since 2020 to support its rollout strategy. It recently announced its full fibre multi[1]gigabit network now passes 250,000 premises across the UK, all of which are ready for service.

Netomnia makes wholesale connectivity available to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), building the infrastructure for their broadband services. Its network supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology; this means ISPs using Netomnia’s network will be able to offer their customers reliable ultrafast speeds for decades to come.