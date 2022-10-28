GCRE Urges Partners to Register for Rail Innovation Briefing

The Chief Executive of the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) Simon Jones has urged people to sign up to a major rail innovation briefing happening in Cardiff on Thursday 3rd November.

The briefing event due to take place at City Hall in Cardiff, will help launch the Innovation in Railway Construction Competition, offering the opportunity to access up to £7.4 million of funding for innovation ideas that can be tested at the GCRE facility. The funding is being provided by Innovate UK and through the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy in the UK Government.

Event Details:

Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE): Innovation in Railway Construction Competition Briefing

3 November 2022

11:00-16:00

Cardiff City Hall

Cardiff, CF10 3ND

Registration details can be found via this link:

Speaking as registration for the event opened, GCRE Chief Executive Simon Jones said:

“The Global Centre of Rail Excellence in South Wales is one of the most unique and important infrastructure projects anywhere in rail today. “When it begins operation in 2025, GCRE will be a facility that enables world class research and testing of new infrastructure, rolling stock and rail technology right here in the UK. It will be a ‘one stop shop’ for the industry, providing an innovation space quite unlike any other in Europe, filling a critical gap in rail that can help reduce costs in the industry and support decarbonisation. “The Innovate UK briefing taking place in Cardiff will provide partners with the chance to learn more about the hugely exciting research opportunities this new Innovation in Railway Construction funding will support. “At root, GCRE is a place that will bring people and ideas together and its tie-ins like this, with Innovate UK, that can help realise the ambitions we have and support the rail sector to build a brighter future.”

The event will provide an introduction to the exciting work taking place as the Global Centre of Rail Excellence takes shape. GCRE is a world-class rail testing centre and will located near to Onllwyn in South Wales. Read more here.

This event will provide the opportunity to find out more about this exciting opportunity, to meet the key members of the team from GCRE and those delivering this competition, and to meet other stakeholders that might be interested to partner with you in applying for funding. This event is delivered as a partnership between GCRE, BEIS, Innovate UK and Innovate UK KTN.

The event takes place the day after a separate, ‘Meet the Buyers’ event that GCRE is holding with potential suppliers to the project – also at City Hall – on Wednesday 2nd November.