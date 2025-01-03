Newport-based Firm Announces Plans for Major Expansion Northwards

Newport-based self-storage firm Storage Giant, the UK’s largest independent self-storage company, has announced its plans to expand into North Wales and the North West starting from 2025 – representing the company’s furthest north expansion to date.

Following Storage Giant’s best year-to-date for revenue delivery and customer acquisition – gaining in excess of 6,000 new customers during their last financial year – the award-winning firm now has its sights firmly set on entering new markets.

With three new sites already set to open in 2025, at Kidderminster, Witney, Willenhall, then a further eight sites in pipeline development which will be delivered over the next three years, the firm is actively seeking new stores in the North West and surrounding areas.

The firm pride themselves on building upon brownfield sites, bringing derelict buildings back into purposeful use. Alongside flexible and secure self-storage solutions, Storage Giant also incubates small businesses by offering flexible office rentals at their sites.

By opening new stores in the North West, the company plan to provide more office space for start-ups and SMEs, and create long-term career opportunities for local people. New roles will include in-store jobs and indirect roles, with Head Office also set to expand their team to support the growing business.

These latest plans for expansion represent Storage Giant’s continued and carefully managed growth, starting from a single-site store in Newport which opened on the brink of recession in 2007. Since then, the company has adapted the business to meet customer demand year-on-year despite economic challenges, and has never made any roles redundant since they began trading.

Simon Williams, Managing Director and Owner of Storage Giant, said: