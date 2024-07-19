New Winter Flights Unveiled for Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport has announced two new services for 2026.

TUI has added more regional flying options for customers, with a new fortnightly service from Cardiff to Cancun available on selected dates in March and April 2026.

Meanwhile, to support its Marella Cruises itineraries, additional flights to Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados have been added to the programme on 5 February and 22 February 2026.

After expanding its free kids’ portfolio for summer 2025, TUI has added more family favourites to its winter programme, with its biggest ever winter for free kids’ places.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said:

“It’s fantastic that one of the UK’s largest tour operators is growing and investing in Wales. We’ve seen great sales so for this year and today’s announcement gives our customers more choice of destinations, including the Caribbean, from Cardiff.”

Phillip Iveson, Commercial Director for TUI UK, said: