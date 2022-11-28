New Welsh Food Group Urges Government to Protect Nation’s Food Supply

The Welsh government is being urged to do more to combat soaring prices, hit net zero ambitions and deliver jobs into communities by a new group representing the country’s food and drink supply chain.

With food and drink inflation hitting 16.4% across the UK, Food 7 Cymru believes more collaboration between the sector and politicians are vital to get businesses through the winter, re-build the industry’s resilience and protect the nation’s food supply.

Food 7 Cymru, being launched today at the Winter Fair in Builth Wells, will represent the interests of the food and drink supply chain in Wales and identify measures where industry and government can work together for the benefit of Welsh food and drink.

The new group includes Association of Convenience Stores, Farmers Union of Wales, Food and Drink Federation Cymru, Logistics UK, NFU Cymru, UK Hospitality Cymru and Welsh Retail Consortium.

This group brings together a unique collection of trade associations who share a commitment to collaboration, a passion for innovation and a shared purpose to drive the benefits the food and drink industry delivers for the Welsh economy.

A statement from Food 7 Cymru says: