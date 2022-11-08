New Weekly Flights Between Belfast and Cardiff Airport from April 23

Less than four months since the service was launched in July, Aer Lingus Regional services, exclusively operated by Emerald Airlines, will add two further weekly flights between Belfast and Cardiff Airport from April next year.

With the addition of departures on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the existing five times weekly service will increase to a daily operation over the summer season. Flights are now on sale and available to book at aerlingus.com, with fares starting from £39.99*.

“We knew there was pent-up demand for a regular and reliable connection between these two capital cities when the Belfast service launched just four months ago,”

said Marc Watkins, Aviation Development Manager at Cardiff Airport.

“The route from Cardiff has proven to be a flyaway success within a few weeks, with strong loads over the summer. With more departures during the working week, we expect to see more business travellers accessing this service to complement those leisure passengers which have been more frequent users of the Cardiff-Belfast service up until now.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said:

“We are very pleased with the feedback we have received since launching our services between Cardiff and Belfast, and so we are delighted to be increasing our frequencies for the upcoming Summer 2023 season.”

*Price quoted is each-way as part of a return trip.

Schedule to Belfast

Book now: www.aerlingus.com www.cardiff-airport.com