The Organisations Shortlisted for the Careers Wales Valued Partner Awards 2022

Careers Wales has announced the thirty organisations shortlisted for the Valued Partner Awards 2022 taking place at the Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff this evening.

These highly anticipated awards are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise employers who have worked with us to deliver impactful and engaging careers experiences to pupils in Wales over the last twelve months.

Through working closely with schools, these organisations support young people to make links between what they learn in school and the world of work and understand the opportunities open to them.

We want to thank businesses for this vital contribution that inspires, motivates and empowers pupils with work-related knowledge and experiences that will help guide them through their careers choices.

For the first time since 2019, the winners of each category will be announced live at the in-person awards ceremony to be held on 8 November in Cardiff, hosted by DJ and presenter, Huw Stephens.

Nikki Lawrence said:

“We are delighted to announce the fantastic employers shortlisted for the Valued Partner Awards this year. “These businesses have provided pupils across the country with meaningful careers experiences that will help them shape their futures. “Working with schools to provide valuable careers support helps inspire and motivate the younger generation and future workforce of Wales. “On behalf of myself and everyone at Careers Wales, we look forward to welcoming shortlisted organisations to the awards ceremony and wish everyone the best of luck.”

Here is the list of shortlisted organisations in all six categories:

Most Supportive Work Experience Employer Award

Blas Lon Las

Paddlewest

Scooby’s Autos

Spa Motors

Pure Homes

Most Innovative Support for Schools Award

Celtic Collection

BBC Studios

Litegreen

Screen Alliance Wales

Viridor

Most Supportive Small Business Award

Geek Retreat

Litegreen

Ponthir Tyre Services

Barcud

Calon FM

Outstanding Personal Contribution Award

Edward Morgan – Castell Howell

Jacqui Gower – JCP Solicitors

Chris Hooper – Gwent Social Care

Annie O’Reilly – West Glam Regional Social Care Partnership

Robyn Marshall – Wilmott Dixon

Best Ongoing Relationship with a School

Arup

Bluestone

Caerphilly County Borough Council

Future Valleys Construction

ABER Instruments

Best Newcomer