New Upgraded License for Wales’ National Marine Test Centre

META, Wales’ national marine test centre, is now be able to accommodate more tidal turbines and larger mooring spreads, after successfully upgrading its Marine License.

As the project moves into a new tranche of funding from Swansea Bay City Deal, part of the Pembroke Dock Marine Project, one of the key objectives is broadening testing capabilities for the open water sites to meet the needs of the evolving industry and wider blue economy.

Working with a local team from leading environmental consultancy, Marine Space, to secure the license, META clients will now be able to test component parts at greater speeds and tidal device configurations with 3 turbine rotors – a design pathway many developers are following.

Improvements to the facility have also been granted above the water to allow larger surface infrastructure to support device testing.

Saul young, META Operations Manager, said: