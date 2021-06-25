New Tesco Listing Boosts Montgomeryshire Drinks Business

Family-owned Montgomery Waters has been given a significant boost after securing listings for three exclusive new mixers in Tesco stores across Wales.

The three new Stretton Hills lines – a Tonic Water, a Light Tonic Water and a Soda Water – are now available in one litre bottles in 50 large Tesco stores across the nation.

Made with natural flavours and bottled at source in Churchstoke, the new mixers are packed responsibly in 51% recycled plastic bottles with 100% recyclable packaging.

Montgomery Waters has worked with Tesco on own-label products for many years, but this is the first time that its branded products have been listed in Tesco stores.

Nathan Edwards, Tesco’s local buyer for Wales said he was delighted to be bringing even more Welsh products to the drinks aisles for Welsh shoppers.

“We're proud to be increasing the number of Welsh spirit lines we're stocking in store, but everyone knows that a great spirit is nothing without a terrific mixer to go with it”, he said. “That's why I'm so pleased to be able to bring these new Stretton Hills tonic and soda water lines to our customers. They offer great quality at a very reasonable price and could be the perfect thing to enjoy as part of a tipple in the garden this summer.”

Nick Henstock, national account manager for Montgomery Waters said he hoped the new products would prove popular with Welsh consumers this summer.