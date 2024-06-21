New Support Jobs Created at Ruthin Housing Development

A recruitment drive has started as the first stage of the redevelopment of Ruthin extra care housing scheme Llys Awelon nears completion.

In a partnership between Grŵp Cynefin and Denbighshire County Council, the redevelopment of the site involves building a brand-new block, adding 25 self-contained apartments to the current 21 units.

As the scheme expands, so will the care team, with Denbighshire County Council now recruiting day and night care and support staff.

Grŵp Cynefin will also be recruiting staff for Llys Awelon soon and the job adverts will be on the Grŵp Cynefin website and social media.

Ann Lloyd, Head of Adult Social Care and Homelessness, Denbighshire County Council, said:

“The progress made in Llys Awelon means that there is a great opportunity for people to join our fantastic care team. “The Council are now looking to recruit day and night care and support staff.”

Noela Jones, Head of Neighbourhoods, Grŵp Cynefin said: