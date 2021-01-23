New Strategic Hire for Welsh Telecoms Provider

Saecom Limited, a Swansea home-grown Welsh business telecoms provider of VOIP, Fibre and Mobile services, has announced the appointment of Darren Joslin as their Senior Business Development Manager.

Saecom are offering SMEs with business-grade telecom solutions and are advising on the migration from ISDN to VOIP, and the pathway that businesses need to follow.

Darren said…

“I am delighted to have joined Saecom at such an exciting time in the industry. As a local boy, having such innovation on my doorstep and being part of this is a true dream. I look forward to working with the Saecom team as they focus on their next phase of growth and technology adoption. With Telecoms at the heart of any business need, Saecom are known for customer service and excellence, and for me that is the key differentiator – I am excited to be on this journey”.

Speaking on Darren’s appointment, Stephen Evans, MD, said

“Darren brings a wealth of experience from over 25 years in business technology and marketing. His insight into the rapidly developing teleco market will assist us to continue to grow, whilst evolving new and innovative services for our clients to enjoy”.

Born out of a desire to provide a friendly, professional and local service with a positive experience for customers, Stephen Evans (Managing Director) formed Saecom in May 2014. With over 35 years’ experience in the telecoms industry, Stephen knew exactly how he wanted to support his customers, with his friendly yet professional approach as the key objective. The company has gone from strength to strength and has 2021 as a major year in its continued growth.

Darren joins Saecom from Datakom, where he was a senior business development manager and previous to this, Director at Horizon Digital Media Ltd.