The Safety Letterbox Company Releases New Secured by Design Certified Mailbox

South Wales based manufacturer, The Safety Letterbox Company, has released a new mailbox that complies with the Secured by Design TS009 standard.

For over 35 years, The Safety Letterbox Company has been designing, manufacturing, and supplying mailboxes and parcel boxes from their UK factory in South Wales.

Since its inception, The Safety Letterbox Company has been passionate about home security and producing specification driven mail and parcel solutions. This core value has led the business to work closely with Secured by Design (SBD), the official police security initiative, and other testing bodies such as Warrington Fire Research laboratory.

For the past eighteen months, The Safety Letterbox Company has been working hard to develop a mailbox that complies with the SBD TS009 standard and provides the market with a commercially viable solution.

The result is a stylish vertical mailbox which is light in weight, aesthetically attractive, smaller than similar products available, and affordable.

The mailbox is 110mm deep and can be banked, ensuring that any desired configuration is achievable. An additional layer of safety has been added to the mailbox through its performance to meet Class 0, the use of London Underground powder coatings, which is available in a variety of colours. The inclusion of this paint ensures that flames cannot spread across the surface of the mailbox, nor fuels a fire should a fire occur.

Regarding the launch of the new TS009-compliant mailbox, Alison Orrells, Managing Director of The Safety Letterbox Company, said: