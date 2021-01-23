Avison Young Appoints Chris Terry to its Agency Team

Avison Young has appointed Chris Terry to its commercial agency team in Wales, based at its Cardiff office.

Chris, who joins as Associate Director with 20 years’ experience covering all aspects of commercial office agency in South Wales, has provided strategic marketing advice on a number of high profile office schemes, most recently the acquisition of 40,000 sq ft of grade A offices for Sky, and the disposal of 30,000 sq ft last year to the DVLA.

Welcoming Chris to Avison Young, Managing Director – Wales and Principal Peter Constantine says,

“As we start 2021, we’re delighted to welcome Chris to our commercial agency team. There’s no doubt we still face challenges ahead, but we’re sure that there are positive opportunities for the commercial markets in Wales.

“Chris will be a valuable member of our team here in Cardiff and an important element in the growth of the agency team.”

Tom Merrifield, Head of Commercial Agency in Wales comments,

“Adding Chris to the team means we offer our clients a comprehensive coverage of the real estate sector across Wales. Chris brings with him significant experience and some highly desirable instructions which is testament to how highly clients regard him.”

Chris joins at a time when the Avison Young Cardiff office bucks the trend in growing strongly despite the negative impacts of the global pandemic. His arrival is one of a number of new colleagues joining Avison Young that are being announced in January.