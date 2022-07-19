New Social Care Partnership to Support Vulnerable People Across Wales

A sector-leading not-for-profit organisation has partnered with a key health and social care provider to help vulnerable people in need of care.

Hafod, a socially conscious provider of housing, care and support services, has partnered with New Directions Health & Social Care, who will draw on more than two decades of sector-specific experience to recruit for roles that will support people of all ages.

The Wales-wide partnership aims to populate a number of job vacancies that support people facing homelessness and other housing challenges, in addition to job vacancies that provide care in the community for older adults in Hafod’s residential and nursing home settings.

Sam Marriott, Head of New Directions Health and Social Care, said:

“Hafod is renowned for being one of the most progressive nursing care home providers in the UK, and specifically one which prioritises the delivery of person-centred care in doing so. “As an organisation committed to making lives better for everyone it works with, we could not think of a partner better aligned to our own aims and objectives here at New Directions Health and Social Care. The roles we’re recruiting for will have a direct benefit for people who need support the most. “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured this partnership and we’re really looking forward to working together with Hafod to make a difference for local communities nationwide.”

Hafod began as Hafod Housing Association in 1968 and now works across nine local authority areas in Wales, helping over 16,000 people a year. As part of this work, New Directions Health and Social Care is looking for experienced care workers to help provide ongoing care in residential and nursing home settings, among other things.

A leading provider of recruitment and training support for those working with young people, vulnerable adults and the elderly, New Directions Health & Social Care has ongoing employment opportunities available across Wales through partnering with Hafod.

Collectively, the New Directions group of award-winning companies provides specialist recruitment and training support within Education, Pharmacy, Nursing and Social Care, delivers specialist Domiciliary Care to individuals and their families, and offers an effective online system for organisations across the UK to manage their employee checks.

It also operates a successful referral scheme in its care division specifically, with benefits available to those who refer a care specialist to work with New Directions Health & Social Care.