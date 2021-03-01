New Skills and Employment Support Launched For Welsh Firms

The Welsh Government has today launched a new campaign to promote the important support available to businesses to help them deal with the continued pressures of coronavirus and plan for a brighter future.

The ‘We’re in Your Corner’ campaign will encourage firms the length and breadth of Wales to take advantage of the skills and employment advice and guidance that is on offer through the Skills Gateway for Business online portal.

A range of support is available such as assistance with developing the capabilities of staff to advice with recruitment and training programmes. This will help businesses move forward through the coronavirus pandemic and thrive in the future.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: the ‘We’re in Your Corner’ campaign is crucial in supporting the Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience and Reconstruction Mission which was launched earlier this week and aims to reconstruct and rebuild the Welsh economy so that is more prosperous, fair and green than ever before.

“The past 12 months have placed incredibly pressures on our people and our businesses. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Welsh Government has responded at pace to protect thousands of Welsh businesses and jobs with a package of financial assistance worth more than £2 billion. This is the most generous offer of help anywhere in the UK.

“We are firmly in the corner of businesses and this campaign will be crucial in ensuring they are aware of the support that is available to help them meet the challenges and opportunities that today and tomorrow present.

“Our Covid Commitment will also provide free and subsidised training which will enable firms to develop the skills of the workforce and our Business Wales advisers are on hand to provide expert advice on this to meet individual business needs.

“As we continue to navigate these difficult and uncertain times, we will continue to do all we can to back our businesses and our people, but we also have to think about what comes next. That is why I have launched our new Economic Resilience and Reconstruction Mission which offers optimism for the future and will help our people, businesses and communities to succeed and flourish in a more prosperous, fairer and greener economy.

“By working together, we can truly succeed in rebuilding and reconstructing our economy so that is it better and stronger for people across Wales.”

The Welsh Government’s Covid Commitment, which has been supported by a £40m funding boost during this financial year, is a key part of the support offer to help anyone wanting to get into work, looking to retrain, or start their own business.

To find out more about the programmes on offer, call Skills Gateway for Business on 0300 060 3000 or visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/skillsgateway/