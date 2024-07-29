New Services on Horizon for Dentist Surgery after Buyout

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have facilitated the buyout of a dental practice in Swansea.

Spearheaded by solicitors Alex Kurtz-Shefford and James Lewis-Hyndman, the duo oversaw the six-figure deal which enabled new owners, Gareth and Jack Hawkins to take the reins at the well-established dental practice.

Formerly known as The Family Practice, it will now be named The Hawkins Practice and will continue to operate from the same address at 46 Morfydd Street, Morriston.

All existing staff will remain in place under the new ownership and the practice will continue to service its existing NHS and private patient list, as well as develop new services such as Invisalign, Aesthetic consultations and treatments, and more.

“We are thrilled to have completed this transaction,” said Dr Jack Hawkins, Principal Dentist, “and I would like to thank both Alex and James for their advice and guidance in completing this purchase and helping us realise a dream we've had for many years. “They provided a fast, efficient service that enabled a smooth transition between the previous owners and ourselves and were on hand to answer any questions we had.”

With an extensive investment plan already underway, the practice has two newly renovated surgeries on the upper floor and will shortly complete an additional surgery renovation on the lower floor as well as a new waiting area and decorating throughout the premises.

Commenting on behalf of Peter Lynn and Partners, James Lewis-Hyndman said,