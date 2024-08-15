Healthcare Provider Agrees Acquisitions with Specialist Care Charity

The future of more than 50 care home residents and 10 users of an extra care facility has been secured following an agreement between a national care charity and an employee-owned health and social care provider.

Shaw healthcare, headquartered in Cardiff, will take operational control of the homes and additional care provision, previously managed by leading UK specialist care charity Leonard Cheshire.

Danybryn is a 31 bedded home in Radyr, Cardiff and Ty Cwm is a 20 bedded home located in Carmarthen, also the location of the ten residents receiving care in extra-care accommodation. Both homes are known for providing high-quality care services, consistently maintaining a strong occupancy rate with a stable and experienced team of approximately 190 staff, who will be transferring to Shaw healthcare as part of the acquisition.

Shaw healthcare delivers a range of care services, including elderly residential, nursing, dementia, and complex care across the UK. It is currently the largest employee-owned (EO) care provider in the UK with a workforce of over 3,000 people.

Leonard Cheshire provides a range of services, including care at home, supported living, and residential care. It also runs life-changing employment programmes and is committed to empowering people to achieve their goals and live fulfilling lives.

Russell Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, said:

“We are delighted with the acquisitions which increases our footprint in South Wales, where we are headquartered. The facilities at Danybryn and Ty Cwm offer caring environments, aligning with our vision to deliver the quality of care that we would want for our own loved ones. “As the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK, we look forward to welcoming the current employees of Danybryn and Ty Cwm into the Shaw family. “Our ethos of focusing on the quality of care and making Shaw an employer of choice is a positive asset to the communities in which we operate. We’re creating care homes that offer career opportunities, places where people can live fulfilled lives and receive excellent care. Shaw is actively looking for opportunities to grow its portfolio of services in the care sector.”

Ruth Owen OBE, CEO of Leonard Cheshire, added: