My Choice Healthcare Targets Continued Growth in South Wales and Midlands

Award-winning care provider, My Choice Healthcare, has revealed plans to accelerate growth by at least a further 30% during 2025, following a series of achievements over the last 12 months.

Founded by friends Craig Sheppard and Neil Askew in 2019, My Choice Healthcare provides care through high-quality accommodation and residential/nursing homes for older people and vulnerable adults across South Wales and the West Midlands.

Dedicated to delivering person-centred support and empowering people to live full lives, the care provider expanded to ten sites (plus a domiciliary care business) during 2024 following its acquisition of Danygraig House (Care Home) in November 2024, while also increasing its headcount to 400+.

Also recognised by several prestigious industry awards including the Care Forum Wales Awards and Great British Care Awards, where it was recognised as the Best Care Home Employer across Wales (where it will represent Wales in the Uk wide finals in March, 2025), My Choice Healthcare has now set its sights on continuing its growth plans for 2025.

These include the acquisition of at least 3 additional sites across South Wales and the Midlands, which will not only enable My Choice Healthcare to accelerate growth by 30% but will also position it as one of the leading independent care providers across the region.

Bethan Evans, CEO of My Choice Healthcare, confirmed: