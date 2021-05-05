New Retail Brands Added to Cardiff St David’s

From luxury watches to locally-made beauty products, the new offerings join more than 150 existing retailers at the shopping centre, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The arrivals include:

James Waugh, Centre Director at St David’s Dewi Sant, said:

“It’s a really exciting time here at St David’s, and we’re pleased to welcome so many new stores as retail is reopening in Wales.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring on board new brands, so guests returning to the centre will notice some new names that have joined the line-up.

“From beauty to high-end jewellery, and from furniture to wellness, we’re giving the public even more reason to visit – and we’re looking forward to announcing even more new arrivals in the coming months.”