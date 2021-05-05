New Retail Brands Added to Cardiff St David’s

St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff is celebrating a collection of new brands launching at the centre following the lifting of restrictions.
From luxury watches to locally-made beauty products, the new offerings join more than 150 existing retailers at the shopping centre, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
The arrivals include:
- Mallows Beauty, a Cardiff-based beauty brand with an emphasis on positivity, which is due to open in May 2021. Its products are made in the UK and include feel-good bath bombs, face masks, and body scrubs
- BoConcept, a premium Danish lifestyle brand designing and producing contemporary furniture and accessories
- Get Caked Bake House, a South Wales bakery serving loaded cheesecakes, fondue cookies, cupcakes, and more
- Miniso, a Japanese-inspired brand offering fun and affordable home goods, cosmetics, and gifts, and which is celebrating its latest launch – a Disney and Marvel-inspired collection
- Family-run brand Simply Grace, selling jewellery handmade in Wales as well as gifts and trinkets
- Cardiff’s only TAG Heuer Boutique inside luxury watch and jewellery retailer Goldsmiths, which includes relaxing seating areas and dedicated teams to provide one-on-one service
- Shuropody, the UK’s largest provider of podiatry services, where in-store experts can advise on treatments and footwear to relieve foot, knee, hip, and back pain with free assessments
James Waugh, Centre Director at St David’s Dewi Sant, said:
“It’s a really exciting time here at St David’s, and we’re pleased to welcome so many new stores as retail is reopening in Wales.
“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring on board new brands, so guests returning to the centre will notice some new names that have joined the line-up.
“From beauty to high-end jewellery, and from furniture to wellness, we’re giving the public even more reason to visit – and we’re looking forward to announcing even more new arrivals in the coming months.”
For individual store information and opening times, please visit https://stdavidscardiff.com/