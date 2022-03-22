New Research Reveals Current State of Welsh Towns and Hopes for Future

FSB Wales has published new research on the future of Welsh towns.

A Vision for Welsh Towns is a stocktake of the challenges that towns have faced in recent years, informed by FSB members and the public.

Previously, research has found the biggest considerations for towns and the SMEs within them are external, such as social and demographic trends, urbanisation of cities and digital transformation that threatens to leave some behind. The new findings suggest these challenges remain and have been exacerbated by the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Only 3% of the people surveyed for our report felt their high street was ‘thriving’, while 46% felt unsatisfied with the actions of decision-makers to improve their town centre.

The research also found that people overwhelmingly rank ‘thriving small independent shops’ as their highest priority for the future of their town centre. Successful and thriving town centres and high streets are beacons of character and creativity, of civic life and cohesion in a way that is unmatched by out-of-town developments.

Supporting Welsh Towns has long been an important aim of the Welsh Government, from targeted regeneration investment programmes that dedicated £100m to the development of towns across Wales, to a ‘Towns First’ approach. There is a clear desire in both local and national government to support the development of our towns and local high streets.

However, it is clear that the political will is disconnected from the everyday reality in our high streets, with only 12% of people surveyed happy with the progress decision-makers have made in this area.

FSB Wales Policy Chair Ben Francis said: