New Report from ICC Wales Explores the Value of Face-to-Face Meetings

ICC Wales has launched its report into the positive and lasting impact of the events industry on a global scale.

The report, called ‘Event Power: A Force for Good,’ looks beyond the traditional measures of event impact – economic value, job creation, increased destination profiling – and focuses on the far-reaching benefits that events bring to communities and supply chains, as well as on matters such as sustainability and future-building.

The report, which was launched at The Meetings Show 2023 at ExCel London, demonstrates how events:

Support a destination’s visitor economy through delegate spend, tourism levies and subvention;

Boost trade and inward investment by showcasing sector strengths, promoting the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda and boosting the value of regional powerhouses;

Impact on communities through job creation and championing local suppliers, as well as opening up educational opportunities, enhancing civic pride and leaving long-lasting legacies;

Embrace the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by minimising environmental footprint and proactively marketing a destination’s sustainable travel options;

Provide a platform for delegates to engage and network, fostering meaningful connections and promoting a culture of knowledge sharing;

Offer destinations a stage to market to new audiences, raising cultural awareness and creating future tourism and trade opportunities.

Exploring all these attributes, ‘Event Power: A Force for Good’ shows that events bring immeasurable benefits to people and places, and ultimately have the power to change lives and make a real difference to our world.

The report features forewords from Rt. Hon Theresa Villiers MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, and Chris Skeith OBE, Chair of UK Events, as well as expert industry contributions from The Business of Events, the Association of Event Venues, the Meetings Industry Association, the Association of British Professional Conference Organisers, and the BestCities Global Alliance.

‘Event Power: A Force for Good’ is launched on the on the Meetings Industry Association (mia) pavilion at 11:00am on 29th June, when Danielle Bounds, Sales Director, ICC Wales, will share key findings from the report during a presentation.

Danielle Bounds said:

“The power of events is limitless, and the industry’s impressive post-pandemic recovery proves that events do really make a difference in people’s lives. Not only do they bring to life connection and collaboration, but they act as a catalyst for the innovation, creativity and action that are so essential to our ever-changing societies. “It’s easy to see how our purpose-built conference centre has benefited our local area. It’s construction alone resulted in 250-300 jobs across 22 South Wales firms, equating to contracts worth £22 million, and since opening its doors in 2019, the venue has confirmed events worth £161m to the visitor economy up until 2028. But it’s not enough to look at obvious measures of success. This is why our latest report looks beyond the key benefits of events to explore the additional or ‘unsung’ aspects of impact that events have on local, national, and global communities. “Our report aligns with ICC Wales’s goals as a venue to design events with an environmental impact as though it never existed, but a societal impact which resonates and motivates way beyond its conclusion. The report also demonstrates how the events sector aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Events help create a legacy for destinations, civilisations, and institutions, and while it may be our vocation or passion as event professionals, it is ultimately our responsibility as a venue to champion our sector and increase awareness to the audiences outside of our industry.”

‘Event Power – A Force for Good’ is available to read here.