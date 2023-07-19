R&D Tax Credit Additional Information Form – What is it and How Will it Affect Your Claim?

As part of Government’s R&D tax credit reform, changes have been made to the way an R&D tax credit claim is submitted; with the introduction of the Additional Information Form (AIF). Businesses wishing to submit a claim on or after 1st August 2023 will need to complete the AIF in order for a claim to be processed by HMRC.

So what is a R&D additional information form?

The AIF is a templated document designed to provide HMRC with detailed information on the qualifying R&D activities, and the associated costs, allowing them to determine the company’s eligibility for R&D tax credits. The form must be completed online by either a director of the claimant company or its agent, i.e an accountant or R&D tax credit advisor.

Why is the additional information form needed?

Up until this point, HMRC has had no control over the format in which R&D tax credit reports are structured. Each submitted report had its own format, creating a situation where there was zero consistency. Standardising the way in which information is submitted will enhance transparency and facilitate a more efficient processing system.

Surprisingly, some companies do not even make the effort to submit a report; simply making adjustments in their corporation tax return. This introduction will force these companies to justify their decision to submit a claim.

Matthew Jones, managing director at LimestoneGrey commented:

‘The introduction of the AIF may be an administrative headache for the person submitting but on the whole, it is a positive step for the industry. Standardising the format of R&D tax credit reports makes logical sense:

HMRC can clearly state what information they need which will hopefully reduce the need for additional information requests Companies are provided with guidance on the information HMRC require

The information required for the AIF has delivered no surprises for LimestoneGrey, but for those companies/agencies who have failed to submit robust R&D tax credit reports in the past, this new legislation will either force compliance or restrict future claims, increasing industry integrity.

A requirement of the AIF is to include the name of any agent involved in the claim preparation. This will provide greater transparency as spurious agencies will lose their anonymous status.’

