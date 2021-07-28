New PPDS (Natasha’s Law) Sector Guidance for Food Businesses

FSA publish new resources to support food businesses preparing for upcoming changes to allergen labelling

On 1 October 2021, the law on allergen labelling for pre-packed for direct sale (PPDS) foods will change. This means that any food business selling PPDS foods will have to include full ingredients on the product label with allergenic ingredients emphasised within that list.

Also known as ‘Natasha’s Law’, the changes come following the death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse from an allergic reaction caused by a packaged baguette which, at the time, did not require allergen labelling.

To help support food businesses, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched a PPDS Hub featuring useful information including new labelling guidance for PPDS foods and guides that will be helpful to specific sectors including bakery, butchers, fast food and takeaways, mobile sellers, restaurants, cafes and pubs, and schools. The guides each give practical information on PPDS and how these changes could impact a food business.

The FSA will also be hosting a webinar for food businesses on 4 August at 2pm. The webinar will feature a range of speakers who can discuss these changes and answer your questions. It is open to businesses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sushma Acharya, Head of Policy and Strategy for Food Hypersensitivity at the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has welcomed further support for businesses and said,

“The FSA’s ambition is that the UK becomes the best place in the world for a food hypersensitive consumer and the upcoming allergen labelling changes are a huge milestone for people with food allergies. “We recognise the significant impact this will have on many businesses, and with less than three months to go, we want to ensure businesses are supported in making these changes. As well as the guidance and resources we have available, we will be hosting a webinar that has been designed with micro and small businesses in mind.”

To register for the PPDS webinar, please visit https://ppdsbusiness.fsaevents.co.uk/home If you cannot make the webinar, a recording will be made available on the PPDS Hub of the FSA website for you to view afterwards.