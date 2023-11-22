New Partner Leads the Way for Hugh James’ Family Team

Hugh James, a leading full-service law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Cannon as the new Partner to head the firm's Family team. With 20 years of experience in family law, Victoria brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.
Victoria's extensive career has focused on providing expert guidance to high-net-worth clients. She has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes in complex divorce cases, intricate financial matters involving complex assets, and pensions and investments, including those held internationally.
Victoria also advises on complex children matters and the establishment of child arrangements within private law proceedings and has specialist experience in cases involving domestic abuse and the implementation of necessary protective measures.
Recognised as a ‘Leading Individual' in the prestigious legal research directory ‘The Legal 500', Victoria will be serving high-net-worth clients across the UK. She aims to expand the Cardiff team's presence across other Hugh James offices, aligning with the firm's overarching Private Wealth practice.
Private Wealth lead, Matthew Evans said;
“We're delighted to welcome Victoria to Hugh James. She brings with her a proven track record of providing compassionate advice of the highest standard to clients. This approach to client care, coupled with her ambition and drive to grow and improve our Family law offering, means that she is aligned with both the client first values of our firm and our ambitious growth strategy.”
Commenting on her appointment, Victoria Cannon said;
“I'm elated to join such a prestigious firm. When the opportunity arose to head up the Family team at Hugh James, I knew without hesitation that this would result in a great career move. I'm looking forward to developing a robust family law service in the Cardiff area and nationally by offering clients a seamless service with a tailored approach dependent upon our clients requirements and needs. It is an exciting time for the Family team at Hugh James and I am very much looking forward to the future.”