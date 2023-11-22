New Partner Leads the Way for Hugh James’ Family Team

Hugh James, a leading full-service law firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Cannon as the new Partner to head the firm's Family team. With 20 years of experience in family law, Victoria brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Victoria's extensive career has focused on providing expert guidance to high-net-worth clients. She has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes in complex divorce cases, intricate financial matters involving complex assets, and pensions and investments, including those held internationally.

Victoria also advises on complex children matters and the establishment of child arrangements within private law proceedings and has specialist experience in cases involving domestic abuse and the implementation of necessary protective measures.

Recognised as a ‘Leading Individual' in the prestigious legal research directory ‘The Legal 500', Victoria will be serving high-net-worth clients across the UK. She aims to expand the Cardiff team's presence across other Hugh James offices, aligning with the firm's overarching Private Wealth practice.

Private Wealth lead, Matthew Evans said;