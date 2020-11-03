New National Covid Measures for Wales

People and not rules are at the heart of Wales’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said as he sets out the new post-firebreak measures in Wales.

A new and simpler set of national rules will apply once the Wales-wide firebreak lockdown comes to an end at 00:01 on Monday November 9.

The new national measures are designed to protect people’s health and provide as much freedom as possible while the virus remains in circulation.

Some of the new measures are still being finalised following the unexpected announcement over the weekend about a month-long lockdown in England, which will start on Thursday.

The new national measures include:

The need to maintain two metre social distancing and wear face masks in enclosed public places, including on public transport and taxis, will continue

in enclosed public places, including on public transport and taxis, The requirement to work from home whenever possible will remain

People should only meet with their ‘bubble’ in their own home and only two households will be able to form a ‘bubble’ . If one person from either household develops symptoms, everyone should immediately self-isolate

. If one person from either household develops symptoms, everyone should immediately self-isolate Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoors activity and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors , providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other covid safety measures are followed

, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other covid safety measures are followed All premises, such as restaurants, cafes, pubs and gyms, closed during the firebreak, will be able to reopen . Following the announcement about the English lockdown, Ministers are having ongoing discussions with the hospitality sector about the detailed rules for reopening. This includes about meeting in public indoor spaces

. Following the announcement about the English lockdown, Ministers are having ongoing discussions with the hospitality sector about the detailed rules for reopening. This includes about meeting in public indoor spaces As part of keeping our risks to a minimum, people should avoid non-essential travel as much as possible. There will be no legal restrictions on travel within Wales for residents, but international travel should be for essential reasons only.

In addition:

All schools will reopen

Churches and places of worship will resume services

Local authority services will resume but based on local circumstances

Community centres will be available for small groups to meet safely indoors in the winter months.

