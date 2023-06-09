New ‘Local Makers’ Cafe Opens to Support Independent businesses in Wrexham

A new cafe and gift shop has opened on Victoria Road in Wrexham to support independent businesses by stocking locally produced artwork, crafts and coffee.

Owned by Wrexham local Jayde Webster, 33, Brew Corner is home to food, drink and gifts from local suppliers including specialty coffee from Wrexham Bean Co and eco-friendly candles by Goaty Pig.

Jayde Webster, Owner of Brew Corner said:

“There are loads of wonderful independent artists here in Wrexham that deserved to be showcased. That’s why I opened Brew Corner, to open a dedicated hub for Wrexham creatives to sell their products and for local people to explore them while enjoying a coffee and a bite to eat.”

Customers can also explore locally made jewellery, paintings and handcrafted dog collars, as well as tasty sandwiches, pastries and cakes.

Jayde continued:

“My vision for Brew Corner is to create a warm and inviting space where people can gather, appreciate local talent, and build a real sense of community. It’ll do wonders for the local economy too because sales are being pumped back into the Wrexham businesses, it’s win win.”

Brew Corner is open to the public and located on Victoria Road, Wrexham, LL13 7RY.