New Learning Website Launched for Workers in Wales

A new website has been launched by The Open University in Wales and Wales TUC to support more people into lifelong learning. unionlearning.wales gives information on OU degrees and free courses, as well as funding available for all workers in Wales.

The new site contains descriptions of OU courses which are popular with people looking to upskill or change their career. These include undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, as well as Access courses which can help people take a step into higher education for the first time.

Users can also find out about the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF), which has been set up by Welsh Government to help people learn through their union, and in the workplace. The fund can be used towards studying Access courses and microcredentials with the OU.

unionlearning.wales also has an introduction to OpenLearn, the OU’s free learning website. Here, users can browse over 10,000 hours of free learning, including online courses, videos, articles and games.

Ben Lewis, Director of the OU in Wales said:

“Studying with the OU is a great way to learn new skills and unlock your potential, while managing other commitments like work and family. “You could be someone who already has a degree and is looking to change vocations. Or you may be taking your first steps into adult learning. Either way, unionlearning.wales is a great place find out about adult learning and how it can help you in your career.”

Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary said: