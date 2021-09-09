New Land Team at Redrow South Wales

Redrow, the premium housebuilder headquartered in Flintshire, has boosted its south Wales land team as it looks to invest in new development sites across the area to bring around 50% more homes to market within the next three years.

Emyr Davies takes up the position of Senior Land Manager, having worked for Redrow’s planning team for the past seven years. Jessica Moreton, who joined as a graduate in 2016, is promoted to Land Negotiator, after four years as project coordinator for Plasdŵr, Wales’largest development which is led by Redrow.

They are already developing an ambitious strategy to drive land acquisition over the coming years to fuel targets of 500+ Redrow homes being developed every year in south Wales by 2025.

“We have a really strong heritage across south Wales and are focused on building on that with new land acquisitions from Swansea through to Monmouthshire, and then up to Hereford,” explained Emyr. “Redrow is known for having developed attractive homes in a wide range of popular locations. As well as continuing to pursue deals in our traditional heartland we will be expanding our search criteria as the south Wales division increases outlets and number of homes developed each year.”

“We are very much open for business and actively looking to secure sites to complement our land strategy,” said Jess. “We are already looking at some interesting deals and would encourage agents and landowners with any possible development opportunities across the south Wales region to get in touch.”

Both will be working with south Wales Land Director, Wayne Rees, who is delighted with his new, strengthened team and that they have been promoted from within.