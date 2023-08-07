New Integrated Link to Cardiff International Airport

Getting to Cardiff International Airport by public transport has been made easier thanks to a new integrated rail and bus ticket partnership between Transport for Wales (TfW) and Adventure Travel, who operate the 905 service.

Users looking to travel to the airport can now catch a rail service to Rhoose (Cardiff International Airport) and connect with the 905 bus service from the station to Cardiff International Airport all on one ticket.

The new fares have been integrated with the rail and bus timetables, simply add ‘Cardiff Air Ria’ into either your origin or destination journey to search for your ticket.

The total journey time from Cardiff Central is 43 minutes, with single tickets costing just £7.20.

Customers who use the route regularly can also benefit from a seven day, monthly or annual season ticket linking the rail and bus services.