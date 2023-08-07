National Library of Wales at the Heart to the National Eisteddfod

The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth will be at the centre of the National Eisteddfod this week, offering a warm welcome to everyone to the stand at the Boduan site.

A special exhibition will look at the history of the Welsh Women’s Peace Petition and the work of local photographer Guy Hughes, exploring the links between the two collections.

Hughes’ amazing collection of photographs includes the faces of some of those local women who signed the petition in 1923, bringing this amazing story to life.

For those looking for somewhere to have a break and entertain the children, there will be an opportunity on the stand to dress up, make badges or colour in their own masterpiece.

Visitors can also reminisce about Llŷn and Eifionydd in the comfortable viewing area of the Wales Broadcast Archive, where a selection of clips from the collection will be shown during the week.

The Library Shop will also be on the stand, with specially commissioned items for the 2023 Eisteddfod on sale alongside the usual stylish goods.

Inspired by the women of the Peace Petition, there will be an opportunity to buy t-shirts, posters, bags, tea towels and badges with an original design by the artist Efa Lois.

A reproduction of an original copy of the song ‘Yma o Hyd’ will be available to buy, with a special opportunity on Wednesday, August 9 at 11am to meet and chat with Dafydd Iwan himself, who will be there to sign copies.

The library’s presence will extend throughout the Maes, with entertaining and varied presentations in Societies 2, Tŷ Gwerin, Maes D, the Science and Technology Village, the Senedd Pavillion and Sinemaes.