New Innovation Challenge Fund – The Tracheostomy Challenge

Following up from our announcement of Cardiff Capital Region’s (CCR) Innovation Challenge Fund, Professor Kevin Morgan, Dean of Engagement at Cardiff University, hosts a panel of healthcare and innovation experts in an insightful and in-depth discussion about the new initiative.

CCR’s new Innovation Challenge Fund is open to any business able to demonstrate rapid simulation technology solutions for healthcare training. This expert panel discusses seven key questions addressing what the initiative involves, and how it can allow public sector organisations to become catalysts for driving innovation in Welsh clinical healthcare.

Taking part in this discussion is CCR Challenge Fund Manager, Gareth Browning, SBRI Centre Manager, Lynda Jones, Cardiff and Vale UHB Consultant Therapist and Clinical Lead for the challenge, Paul Twose and Cardiff & Vale UHB Director of Innovation and Improvement, Jonathon Gray.

There will be an online briefing event for interested bidders taking place on 13th May between 9am and 11a.m. Find out more here:

Business Wales Events Finder – Welsh Government, W, Event organisers (business-events.org.uk)

Details of how to apply for this specific challenge can be found here.

The CCR Challenge Fund welcomes expressions of interest for further challenges. To connect for an initial discussion, please email our delivery partners at Cardiff University on [email protected] to find out more.